Former Packers All-Pro Could Walk Away From Football After Release
The Green Bay Packers' offseason is set to kick into the next gear with the team's mandatory minicamp officially beginning on June 11. Packers fans have spent the last few weeks soaking in all the information coming from this year's organized team activities (OTAs), which has also given the fanbase a glimpse at this spring's new arrivals.
It's been fun to read about how the new faces are/aren't fitting in, however, it's always interesting to see what ex-Packers are doing around the league. While many former Green Bay players are busy preparing for the upcoming campaign, one has decided that it might be time to call it a career.
Packers News: Corey Linsley Released by Chargers, Likely Retiring
NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers have released ex-Packers center Corey Linsley. The former two-time All-Pro blocker spent the last three seasons with the Chargers after beginning his professional career in Green Bay.
There are likely fans out there hoping that their favorite team signs the 32-year-old free agent, but they probably shouldn't hold their breath. After all, there's a good chance that won't be playing anywhere come September.
During the 2023 campaign, Linsley was diagnosed with a heart issue that resulted in his being placed on the non-football injury list. The issue limited the former Ohio State Buckeye to only the first three games of the season, leading to him telling reporters in January that there's a "99 percent" chance that he's retiring this summer.
"After my last appointment, I met with a specialist whose entire career is on this particular portion of the heart. His advice was to stop playing. 99 percent sure that's what's going to happen."- Corey Linsley
If this is the end of Linsley's career, he can rest easy knowing that he accomplished more than most players who stepped foot in the NFL.
Linsley was a consistent starter throughout his career, starting in all 144 of his appearances between the regular season and playoffs. He played an instrumental role in protecting Aaron Rodgers during his stint in Green Bay, which saw the talented blocker receive a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020.
Packers fans had to say goodbye after that, though, as Linsley signed a massive five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season. He made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team in 2021 and remained as the team's starting center until his heart issue forced him into retirement.
Not only will he be remembered for his on-field contributions, but also for his off-field work. Linsley and his wife, Anna, have done a lot of work for Court Appointed Special Advocates — "a volunteer-based organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children" — during their time in both Green Bay and Los Angeles.
Needless to say, Packers and Chargers fans alike won't forget about Linsley any time soon.
In other Packers news: