Former Packer Pro Bowler Lands New NFL Job
By Cem Yolbulan
When the Green Bay Packers drafted Scott Wells with the 251st overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, they had no idea they would be getting a long-term starter who would help them win a Super Bowl. The offensive lineman out of Tennessee turned himself into one of the best centers in the league, starting in 100 games for Green Bay before finishing out his career with the Rams. Ten years after his retirement, Wells just landed a big-time job with the NFL Players Association.
NFLPA announced on Monday that Wells and former Bengals safety Michael Thomas are their newest player directors.
Former Packer Scott Wells Becomes NFLPA Player Director
Player Directors help the players navigate life in and out of the league and answer questions they may have about "opportunities to take advantage of off the field", according to the NFLPA website. Scott Wells joins a group of player directors that includes another former Packer Lester Archambeau.
Wells spent his rookie season in Green Bay as a special teams player. In his second year, he took some snaps at left guard before being announced as the starting center before the 2006 season. He held onto that role for six seasons, winning a Super Bowl and earning Pro Bowl honors in his final year with the Packers as the team went 15-1.
In the 2012 offseason, the Rams gave him a four-year, $24 million deal to poach him away from Titletown, ending Wells' successful Packers career.
As a beloved figure within the team and around the league, Wells is undoubtedly a solid choice for this role at the NFLPA.