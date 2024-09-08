Former Packer Makes Shocking NFL Return in Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are among the four teams, who will not be playing on Sunday as they had their regular season opener on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, that doesn’t mean Packers fans won’t be paying attention to the rest of the Week 1 slate as they will be watching to see what the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions do.
Additionally, Green Bay fans will be looking to see how several former Packers, especially veteran running back Aaron Jones, perform in their Week 1 debut. But there’s another former Packer who hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game in the last three years, who will be back on the field Sunday.
Packers News: Kevin King Gets Elevated to Atlanta Falcons’ Active Roster
On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Kevin King was elevated to the Atlanta Falcons’ active roster for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pelissero notes that the former Packers cornerback last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2021.
The 28-year-old cornerback spent five seasons with the Packers after they drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. King’s best season in Green Bay was in 2019 when he posted 66 combined tackles, 15 pass deflections, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions (career-high), and three tackles for loss.
The veteran cornerback didn’t play in 2022 due to personal reasons and then suffered an Achilles injury in 2023.
Nonetheless, the former Packers defender bounced back from the tough lower leg injury and signed a deal with the Falcons this offseason. He played well enough in the preseason to get signed back to the practice squad after getting cut before last month’s roster deadline.
More Packers news and analysis: