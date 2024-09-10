Former Buck Gives Up on NBA Comeback
By Cem Yolbulan
When the Milwaukee Bucks signed DeMarcus Cousins for the 2021-22 season, they were hoping for him to give them big man depth and provide offensive production off the bench. The veteran center was obviously not the player he once was but as Brook Lopez aged, Cousins could take more of the regular-season workload.
Cousins had plenty of chances in Milwaukee to show that he still had some gas left in the tank. He appeared in 17 games (five starts) and played 16.9 minutes per game, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 46.6/27.1/81.6 shooting splits.
However, he was a defensive liability who didn't protect the rim or have the ability to guard out on the perimeter. For the reigning champions at the time, that created too many defensive issues. So, the Bucks waived him in January 2022.
His basketball career was never the same afterward. After a short stint with the Denver Nuggets, he spent some time in Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and the Phillippines. Now, at age 34, he decided he is done trying to make an NBA comeback.
NBA News: DeMarcus Cousins No Longer Trying For NBA Comeback
"I’m not going to go out trying to convince these guys anymore. You know what I bring to the floor. It’s been proven. If you really wanted to know who I am, you’d take the time to get to know me instead of listening to somebody else. I’m past trying to reach out. If an opportunity comes that makes sense, I’ll consider it, but I’m done with the convincing."- DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins has the right to be frustrated. He was an All-NBA level player before injuries sapped his athleticism. Two ACL tears are incredibly hard to come back from. At the same time, the former Kings star needs to acknowledge that he doesn't have the physical or athletic tools to contribute in the NBA anymore.
In his prime, Cousins was an absolute joy to watch. Unfortunately, it seems like we may have seen the last of him in the NBA.