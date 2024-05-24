Final Score Predictions for Every Packers Primetime Game on the 2024 Schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 16, Monday, Dec. 23: Packers vs. Saints, Sunday Night Football
The fourth prime-time game in a row now comes on Monday Night Football. It’s the only showing Green Bay has on Monday this season and it will be at home against the New Orleans Saints just two days before Christmas.
New Orleans struggled to find consistency in 2023, which was their first year with Derek Carr under center. He wasn’t bad with 3,878 yards and a 25-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Still, they were unable to make the playoffs at 9-8.
Their fan base was exasperated when it was announced Dennis Allen was returning to coach once again. He’s now 16-18 in New Orleans and 24-46 in his career.
The Saints added some talent to their defense as they brought in Chase Young and Willie Gay. But they didn’t do much to add help for Carr who has a suspect receiving corps to work with. Outside of Chris Olave, there are no proven options which could be a problem.
By this point in the season, they’ll either have found their groove thanks to someone stepping up on offense or will be looking ahead to 2025 wondering who they can add as their next head coach. The smart money is on the latter and the Packers could put the nail in Allen’s proverbial coffin with an emphatic win in front of a national audience.
Score Prediction: Packers 31, Saints 13