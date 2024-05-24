Final Score Predictions for Every Packers Primetime Game on the 2024 Schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 15: Packers at Seahawks, Sunday Night Football
After their game in Detroit in Week 14, the Packers get a long break before their next game. They hit the road again, this time traveling to Seattle for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Seahawks.
Seattle is going through a major change this season with Pete Carroll leaving after 14 seasons as their head coach. Taking over is Mike Macdonald, a 36-year-old former defensive coordinator who has been working with one of the Harbaugh brothers since 2014.
Seattle isn’t looking for a full rebuild but they’re not likely to be major contenders just yet. They are, however, capable of beating anyone when they’re firing on all cylinders — and Geno Smith has been known to get hot.
The Seahawks were once unbeatable at home and while that’s no longer the case, Green Bay has to ensure they don’t look past this team. Matt LaFleur should have them focused, especially after a loss in our prediction from last week.
Seattle will put some points on the board early but Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and the Packers offense take over in the second half and wind up running away with this one.
Score Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17