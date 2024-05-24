Final Score Predictions for Every Packers Primetime Game on the 2024 Schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 13, Thursday, Nov. 28: Packers vs. Dolphins (Thanksgiving Night)
Football and turkey have always just gone together. The league continues with the tradition of having the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving but they wisely expanded this several years ago to allow other teams in on the holiday fun. This year, it will be the Packers who host the Miami Dolphins in the late game.
This is just the third time Green Bay will host a Thanksgiving game. The other two occurrences were in 2015 and 1923. That should be enough to get the fans fired up but this won’t be an easy game.
Miami is a high-powered offense led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. As if they weren’t hard enough to defend, the Packers added Odell Beckham, Jr. as their third wideout and selected running back Jaylen Wright in the NFL to work alongside Raheem Mostert and Devin Achane. The Packers will also be coming off a game against the San Francisco 49ers just four days prior to this one. Miami also plays the Sunday before Thanksgiving but they’re against the New England Patriots which might not be as grueling as what Green Bay will face in San Francisco.
The good news is that this is going to be a night game in Lambeau. It’s not likely to be frigid weather but it should be cold enough to slow down Miami’s offense. As good as they are, the Dolphins aren’t going to win a slug fest on the road against the Packers.
Score Prediction: Packers 20, Dolphins 16