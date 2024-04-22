Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
10. 245th overall: Logan Lee, DL, Iowa
In the later portion of Day 3 of the NFL Draft, you're looking for anyone who can contribute in the future or immediately on special teams. Logan Lee is a player from the Iowa Hawkeyes program who really impressed athletically but maybe wasn't the full sum of his parts on Saturdays at Kinnick Stadium.
He's got great length and was able to get his hands on a lot of batted passes at Iowa. He also blocked a couple of field goals in his time with the Hawkeyes.
In this mock draft scenario, he reunites with his old pals Cooper DeJean and Lukas Van Ness as a developmental option for the Packers.
11. 255th overall: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
After playing four seasons at Fresno State, Evan Williams transferred to Oregon this past year and wound up leading the team in tackles. He does a great job attacking the line of scrimmage where he made 16 tackles for loss over the course of his college career, including 6 this past season.
I'm not sure what kind of upside Williams has as an eventual starter or contributor in a defense, but he's absolutely going to be a core special teams guy at the next level and might crack a roster that way, even as a 7th-round pick.
