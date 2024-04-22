Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
8. 202nd overall: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
I wasn't a huge fan of the Packers' selection of Sean Clifford last year, but they were lucky enough to not need him to play at all during his rookie season. Green Bay went with a youth movement all over their roster, and the quarterback position was no different.
But it would be interesting to see them add more talent here, especially someone like Joe Milton. With the way Green Bay has worked with Jordan Love, a player like Milton could be landing in an ideal spot here. And keep this in mind: It was the Packers who first signed Taysom Hill out of BYU before he landed in New Orleans. Perhaps they could view Milton as a similar type of weapon.
9. 219th overall: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
Could we see the Packers double up at the running back position? Why not? They need depth at this position and like I said before -- I don't view AJ Dillon as a lock to make this team in 2024. The Packers go after Kimani Vidal here, a running back out of Troy who is built low to the ground at 5-foot-8 but is explosive and strong.
What he lacks in size, Vidal makes up for with the ability to take on a bulk of carries and snaps overall. He's a workhorse back who doesn't have to come off the field, even in pass protection situations.