Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
6. 126th overall: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Yes, the Green Bay Packers have an enviable group at the wide receiver position right now. But I don't think that's going to stop GM Brian Gutekunst from continually adding to the position, especially when he seems to have found a formula on Day 3 of the draft that really works.
In consecutive years, the Packers have drafted Romeo Doubs (4th round, 2022) and Dontayvion Wicks (5th round, 2023) as Day 3 picks who have come in and contributed immediately. Johnny Wilson is another big-bodied receiver with speed, explosiveness, and catch radius. He would be another great find here on Day 3 of the draft to further strengthen this position group.
7. 169th overall: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
What rookie cornerback is more well-equipped to come in and play in Jeff Hafley's defense than a guy who has already been playing in it the last handful of years?
Elijah Jones has all of the speed and athletic traits you look for at the cornerback position, and he's going to be able to play any position Jeff Hafley asks of him at the NFL level because he's been in the defense the last few years. Hafley was his head coach at Boston College.
This is one of the no-brainer Day 3 picks for the Packers given their ties to Jones.