Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
4. 88th overall: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
You have to like the situation at the tackle position right now if you're the Green Bay Packers, but there are contingencies that need to be put into place. At the present moment, Rasheed Walker (a 7th-round pick in 2022) and Zach Tom (a 4th-round pick in 2022) are the projected bookends at left and right tackle respectively.
David Bakhtiari is gone, but the Packers brought in some reinforcements at tackle recently with free agent Andre Dillard signing on (a former first-round pick of the Eagles).
They could hedge their bets at the right tackle position with Washington's Roger Rosengarten, who has actually been gaining some second-round steam as of late. Rosengarten is exceptional when it comes to his athletic traits, and could allow the Packers some flexibility to move Zach Tom to right guard if they do some shuffling around.
5. 91st overall: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
After signing Josh Jacobs in NFL free agency, the Packers kind of shocked everyone by bringing back former second-round pick AJ Dillon. I don't think Dillon will be a lock to make this team in 2024, especially if the Packers can land a Day 2 prospect like Jaylen Wright.
Wright didn't face a ton of loaded boxes at Tennessee, but that's kind of what makes him an ideal fit for Green Bay. Teams aren't going to be able to load up the box against the Packers, so Wright will be able to continue to feast in matchup situations. He's a plant-and-go runner with great long speed and pass-catching abilities.