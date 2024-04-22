Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
2. 41st overall: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
This draft class is not exactly known for its stellar linebacker crop, but Junior Colson might be the best guy available. With new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley moving this team to a 4-3 base look defensively, the Packers need help at the linebacker position and it's going to be fascinating to see who they target.
Colson seems as likely a fit as anyone. Here's a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Inside linebacker with an excellent combination of size and strength to take on blocks and patrol the action from the second level. Colson’s upper-body strength and body control stand out when battling blocks or finishing tackles. He has adequate sideline-to-sideline range but needs to play with faster recognition to keep from getting trapped by climbing blocks. He doesn’t play with a trigger-happy, downhill mindset, so he misses out on playmaking opportunities. Colson is a tough guy with good stopping power and can handle himself in coverage. He projects as a good three-down linebacker, but improving block recognition and taking a few more chances could elevate him into the next tier at the position."- Lance Zierlein
Perhaps the Packers will prioritize someone who has perhaps played a 4-3 base defense at the college level for a quicker transition, but Colson playing along with Quay Walker could give the Packers an elite young duo at the position.
3. 58th overall: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
The Packers lost Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency (to the New York Giants) and could be looking for a long-term replacement here in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although they have former third-round pick Sean Rhyan on the roster and waiting in the wings, they might not be able to pass on an excellent class of players on the interior line.
People have connected the Packers with Duke's Graham Barton and Arizona's Jordan Morgan as early as round one, but Cooper Beebe in round two would also be a great fit. Beebe was an All-American two years in a row at Kansas State and has started at a variety of positions on the line already. He is a plug-and-play player from Day 1.