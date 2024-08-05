Ex-Badgers Star Lands Second Chance in NFL
By Cem Yolbulan
We are only a month away from the start of the 2024 NFL season and teams are putting the final touches on their rosters.
As the preseason is about to kick off, teams are signing players to their training camp roster to get a closer look to see who potentially makes the 53-man final roster. This means that some former Badgers are signing contracts with the hope of establishing their careers.
The latest former Wisconsin Badger to get a chance to do so is defender Faion Hicks. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland is signing Hicks and waiving safety Dyshawn Gales and releasing center Brian Allen.
Former Badgers Star Faion Hicks Signs With the Browns
Hicks was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing in 44 games for the Badgers in five seasons. In his senior year, Hicks was one of the captains of the team, playing a major role in the record-setting 2021 team.
As the starting cornerback for that team, Hicks helped Wisconsin allow only 16.2 points per game, and nation-leading 239.7 total yards per game.
After being drafted by the Denver Broncos, Hicks appeared in only two games before spending the 2023 season on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He only played 30 special teams snaps in the NFL and has been primarily considered as a safety.
Hicks will now try to make his case to be included in the final roster. The Browns have Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill as the starters at safety, with Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman, and D'Anthony Bell as depth options behind them. Hicks will have to pass one of these veterans to have a chance to finally establish himself as an NFL-caliber defender.
