Doc Rivers Gives Harsh Take on Bucks' Title Hopes
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers doesn't believe in his own team.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have righted the ship after the All-Star break, having won two tough games on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, this wasn't enough for Doc Rivers to have enough confidence in his group to win the title this season.
Following the win against his former team Philadelphia on Sunday, Rivers admitted that he wasn't sure that the Bucks could win the championship as constructed today.
Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise as Milwaukee is still 5-10 under Doc Rivers. The veteran head coach isn't necessarily known for his postseason successes, not having made the NBA Finals since 2010 despite exclusively working for championship contenders. This was only the latest of controversial remarks Rivers has made over the last few weeks, raising the eyebrows of fans everywhere.
Yet, it's still odd for Rivers to be so doubtful of the Bucks' championship odds. This team has two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, just added Damian Lillard, and won a title as recently as 2021. There is more than enough talent on the roster to win the championship this season.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Milwaukee Bucks have the fourth-best odds (+650) to win the 2024 NBA championship. This is a testament to the amount of high-end talent on the roster since Milwaukee hasn't played at the level of a top-4 championship favorite thus far.
