Davante Adams Trade Suddenly Looking Likely Amid New Raiders Drama
Trade speculation has taken over the NFL with just over a month to go before the Nov. 5 deadline. While the Green Bay Packers aren't involved in many trade rumors due to their solid 3-1 start to the season, one of the team's former wide receivers has been involved in his fair share of mock trades.
Ex-Packers wideout Davante Adams is one of the top names believed to be available ahead of the trade deadline, however, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders don't intend to trade the veteran playmaker.
Well, that train of thought lasted a quick minute and it now looks likely that Adams will be sent packing from Sin City.
Packers News: Raiders Rumored to Be Trading WR Davante Adams
Less than 24 hours after Schefter's report, "the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams," according to Vegas Nation's Vincent Bonsignore. The team insider added that the Raiders are already contacting other teams to "gauge interest" in Adams' services.
Although some rumors don't lead to anything happening, that might not be the case here.
On Sept. 30, Sports Illustrated made an Instagram post referring to how the Raiders would accept an Adams trade for the right return, per insider Michael Fabiano. Even though the post may not mean much on its own, this instance is different because Fabiano's scoop was liked by none other than Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
On one hand, Pierce could easily be trolling Fabiano to stir the pot during the lead-up to the deadline. On the other hand, it's possible that the Raiders HC liked the post to show exactly where the franchise stands on the issue.
After eight exciting seasons with the Packers, Adams was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a pair of draft picks back in March 2022. Reunited with former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, it didn't take long for the ex-2014 second-round to ink a five-year, $141.25 million extension with Las Vegas.
Since moving across the country, Adams has racked up 2,869 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 221 receptions across 37 games with the Raiders. He's clearly still one of the best players at his position, though, so why would Las Vegas want to move him?
For starters, Adams' cap hit rises to $44.1 million in 2025 and 2026, which is a lot of space for a non-QB to take up. On the flip side, the 31-year-old receiver might be open to joining a team with a better shot at success considering that the Raiders are only 16-22 since his arrival and are on pace to miss the playoffs for the 20th time since 2003.
It'll be interesting to see which teams are interested in Adams' services. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets could certainly use an offensive boost in the WR room. Some Packers fans wouldn't mind a reunion, however, general manager Brian Gutekunst likely doesn't want to mess with the lineup's chemistry.
At the end of the day, Adams is a game-changer, and any team he joins is lucky to have him — as Packers fans know best. In the meantime, grab some popcorn and keep watching how this saga unfolds.
