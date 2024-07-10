Davante Adams Crushes Packers Trade Hopes in New Comments
By Joe Summers
Packers fans hoping for a reunion with All-Pro WR Davante Adams suffered a crushing blow on Tuesday following comments from Adams shutting down the rumors.
Newly-acquired RB Josh Jacobs caused a stir by revealing he texted Adams asking if he was considering returning to Green Bay. Unfortunately, the Packers great reiterated his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders in an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.
Green Bay has an exciting young offense with a bevy of talented skill-position players, but the idea of throwing Adams back into the mix understandably fired fans up.
Former Packers WR Davante Adams Shuts Down Reunion Rumors
Adams admitted that Jacobs did in fact text him, calling the running back one of his best friends. "It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious," Adams said before deflating the balloon of Packers' dreams.
"I told him, you go ahead and hold it down," he continued. "I'm (going to) hold it down over here. I don't think I'll be coming back over there."
There's a cruel twist of irony in that Adams pushed for a trade to the Raiders to play with Derek Carr, who was quickly traded away, while Jordan Love looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL last year in leading Green Bay to the doorstep of the NFC Championship. Adams would be the perfect veteran addition to the offense but instead, he's stuck on a mediocre team with no realistic championship aspirations.
He acknowledged that if Las Vegas trades him, there's nothing he can do about it, though heavily insinuated a trade is the only way he would reunite with the franchise that drafted him and helped mold him into a superstar.
The Packers don't need Adams to contend for a Super Bowl, tied for the fourth-best odds to win the NFC at +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Even still, it was fun to imagine a glorious reunion for a moment.
