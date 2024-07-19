Dark Horse Cut Candidates: 4 Packers to Watch at Training Camp
When the Green Bay Packers start training camp on July 22nd, several players will be hungry to prove their value to the team. However, some guys should have one eye in the back of their head in case they get caught off guard by being cut at the end of the preseason.
This year's training camp will be one of the most hyped events in recent memory. The Packers are coming off a surprise postseason push that not only saw them make the playoffs but win a game and take the eventual NFC representative in the Super Bowl to the brink of elimination.
Now, Green Bay basically returns its entire young core, which should be even better heading into next season. General manager Brian Gutekunst has also continued to add talent to the roster. He signed key free agents Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs at key positions and added 11 draft picks.
With the influx of talent, these four Packers are dark-horse-cut candidates heading into training camp.
Corey Ballentine, Cornerback
The Packers didn't add a cornerback early in the 2024 NFL Draft as many fans and analysts expected. However, they did add Kalen King in the seventh round. King isn't your typical seventh-rounder, as he was projected to be an early-round draft pick just one year ago. Unfortunately, a poor 2023 season at Penn State crashed his draft stock.
Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine should be locks or near locks to make the Packers' initial 53-man roster. Corey Ballentine is next up on the depth chart. However, if King makes a strong push and if the Packers plan to use McKinney and other safeties in the slot, Ballentine could be caught in a numbers game that results in him on the outside looking in.