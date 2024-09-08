Conflicting Ryan Tannehill-Packers Reports Emerge on Sunday
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had the worst-case scenario play out at the end of Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles as star quarterback Jordan Love suffered a lower-leg injury.
At the time of the injury, no one knew what type of injury Love had and how much he would potentially miss. However, the good news for the Packers is that the young quarterback only suffered an MCL sprain and will miss 3-6 weeks.
Green Bay is taking a huge sigh of relief that Love won’t be out for the entire season, but it now puts their unproven quarterback room to the test. With that being the case, there’s a belief that the Packers should go after a veteran quarterback like Ryan Tannehill.
The 36-year-old Tannehill has remained unsigned after wrapping up his five-year tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Based on his experience and skillset, Tannehill could be the perfect fit for the Packers’ offense.
Earlier on Sunday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Packers reached out to the former Titans quarterback, but added that there’s no deal right now.
However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported something slightly different on Green Bay and Tannehill.
Pelissero said that the Packers haven’t reached out to the free-agent quarterback and are not expected to pursue any veteran signal callers. The NFL insider adds that the team expects Love back sooner than the initial 3-6 week timeline.
If the Packers were to add Tannehill or another veteran QB to their 53-man roster, they would’ve done it before the roster cutdown deadline. Green Bay wants to go with a young QB room and trust their coaches to develop Willis and Clifford.
That said, if Love were to miss the rest of the 2024 season, the Packers might’ve discussed bringing in Tannehill or another veteran to hold down the fort.
More Packers news and analysis: