Chiefs Beat Packers to Sign International Sport Star
Despite scheduling an interview earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers lost out on adding rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers attempted to get creative this offseason by setting up a meeting with international rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit. The 23-year-old Welsh athlete boasts blistering speed and a never-say-die attitude, which would've been a great addition behind Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillon in the backfield.
Unfortunately, the Packers' attempt to sign Rees-Zammit proved to be futile. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the ex-rugby star plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.
Packers fans have every right to be disappointed that Rees-Zammit is signing with the Chiefs. After all, the ex-rugby full-back was scheduled to meet with Green Bay on Thursday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. However, it looks like Wednesday's meeting with Kansas City was enough to convince him to join the defending Super Bowl Champions.
It's also easy to see how much of a boost he could've provided to the Packers' running game and special teams.
Although he's yet to play a professional football game, Rees-Zammit impressed on-lookers at the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) pro day earlier this month. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds — which would've been fourth-best among RBs at the NFL Combine — while also tallying a 29-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump.
The 2024 season will be the first time that all 32 times will have a 17th practice squad spot for international players. However, just like any other practice squad player, international talents can only be elevated to the 53-man roster three times before needing to sign an actual contract.
Going after Rees-Zammit is just the Packers' latest attempt to inject international blood into the roster. It was in May 2023 that Green Bay added Kenneth Odumegwu, who was born in Nigeria, through the IPP. Even though he didn't suit up at all, the Packers signing him to a futures deal back in January indicates that they see some potential in him.
Time will tell if the Packers pursue any more international talents in hopes of winning a Super Bowl next February. For now, Green Bay owns the 10th-best odds (+2200) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on FanDuel Sportsbook.
