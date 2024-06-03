Caleb Williams About to Look Really Ridiculous After Shot at Packers
Rivalries are one of the most fun parts of sports, and the NFC North is full of good ones. But sometimes a series is just too one-sided to be a real rivalry. One team is forced to channel their inner Joel Embiid and acknowledge "This is not a rivalry ... they always kick our a**."
Chicago Bears rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are about to learn the hard way that it takes a competitive series to make a true rivalry.
Trying to get in good with Bears fans, they were excited to soak in a "Green Bay sucks" chant over the weekend.
Boy is it going to be embarrassing when they go 0-2 against a team that "sucks" this season.
I'm not just being a Packers homer in saying that they'll beat the Bears either. DraftKings Sportsbook has odds out for every regular season game already, and the Packers are favored to win both games, with -112 moneyline odds on the road in Chicago then -170 odds when they meet in Green Bay.
History isn't exactly on the rookies' side either. The Bears haven't secured a win against Green Bay since 2018, and they're a whopping 2-18 in their last 20 meetings with the Pack.
The Packers have swept the Bears in five straight seasons, and the Bears have only swept the Packers twice in the last 30 years (2005 and 2007).
I'll acknowledge that, on paper, this is one of the best rosters the Bears have fielded in a while. But fans in Chicago are acting like rookies never turn into draft busts and that Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are already Pro Bowlers. They may be fan favorites, but they should play at least one game against the Packers before trying to stoke the flames of this rivalry.
It's going to be that much sweeter when Green Bay sweeps them again.
