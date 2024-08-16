Bucks Target Veteran Free Agent to Add More Scoring Punch
The Milwaukee Bucks head into the 2024-25 NBA season looking to bounce back from last year's playoff exit. Riddled by injuries, the Bucks only lasted six games in their first-round series with the Indiana Pacers, leaving the fanbase hungry for a bounce-back performance beginning in October.
Even though we're well into the NBA offseason at this point, the Bucks still have an opportunity to bring in more reinforcements. According to Spotrac, general manager Jon Horst only has 14 players on one-way contracts, meaning there's still time to add one more player ahead of the Oct. 23 season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.
As it turns out, the Bucks are already eyeing a specific veteran guard to fill their final roster spot.
Bucks News: Terence Davis Works Out with Milwaukee
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto is reporting that 27-year-old shooting guard Terence Davis worked out with the Bucks earlier this week.
Davis is looking to return to the NBA after spending his time with the G League's Rip City Remix in 2023-24. The former Ole Miss product averaged 21.7 points on 49.0% shooting with 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals across three games before an Achilles rupture prematurely ended his campaign.
Nevertheless, the Bucks clearly liked enough of that small sample size to bring Davis in for a tryout. The Southaven, MO native has 227 games of experience under his belt across five seasons split between the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings, averaging 8.0 points on .434/.336/.826 shooting splits while adding 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.7 steals.
While adding Davis won't guarantee a championship run, he's a solid bench player who can eat minutes when needed. He isn't the most dangerous player when the ball is in his hands, however, the decent defensive skills that he displayed during his time with the Kings could come in handy.
How much would Davis move the championship needle if he signs with Milwaukee? Time will tell. For now, the Bucks head into the new season with the eighth-best odds (+1300) to win the 2024-25 NBA Finals, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
