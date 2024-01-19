Bucks Suddenly Emerge As Contender To Land Another All-Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly emerge as a frontrunner to land the most sought-after target of the trade. deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are 28-13 and are sitting comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference. However, their performance hasn't been convincing all season as their defense continues to struggle. In a championship-or-bust season, the Bucks aren't willing to take any chances. According to the latest reports, they are looking to make significant upgrades to the roster.
One of the most sought-after trade candidates ahead of the February 7 deadline is the Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. The Milwaukee Bucks, who have previously been quiet in trade rumors, have suddenly emerged as a potential Murray destination, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.
NBA Rumors: Dejounte Murray Is A Potential Trade Target For Bucks
This is very surprising news. Even though Murray would help Milwaukee immensely, especially on the defensive end, the Bucks were assumed to not have the necessary assets to trade for the All-Star guard. The Hawks were reportedly looking for value commensurate with at least two first-round picks.
Milwaukee, on the other hand, doesn't have first-round picks to trade. They can offer swap rights for first-rounders and second-round picks, but how appealing that would be to Atlanta is unknown.
To match salaries, the Bucks would have to include either Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton, possibly both. The Hawks would presumably be interested in Milwaukee's young players to get a similar enough value to two first-rounders. This could include Marjon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr., the Bucks' draft selections of the last two seasons.
Milwaukee would certainly be sacrificing depth in such a trade. For a team that is already not the deepest, that could bring forth some rotational problems. But Dejounte Murray is such an upgrade over any of the fifth starter options next to Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez, it's a gamble worth taking.
