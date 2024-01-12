4 Perfect Head Coach Replacements When Bucks Inevitably Fire Adrian Griffin
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Terry Stotts
This would certainly be a fascinating hire. Stotts was initially hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach in the 2023 offseason, after nine successful seasons as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. He was brought on as a veteran assistant to the first-time head coach Adrian Griffin. However, due to undisclosed reasons, he stepped down before the regular season started. This created rumors about a potential rift between him and the rest of the coaching staff.
This makes Stotts a natural candidate for the job. He knows the staff, the players, and the organization. He had worked for the Bucks as an assistant coach and a head coach previously. He was a lead assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks when they won the 2011 NBA championship. He also has the benefit of having coached Damian Lillard for the first nine years of his career, leading him to eight playoff appearances.
Stotts doesn't have the stature of some of the other head coach candidates but his familiarity with the organization and Lillard make him an intriguing option. If Lillard and Giannis still have a good relationship with him and approve the hire, he is worth considering.