Bucks Announce Big Coaching News Right Before Summer League
When it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks' shortcomings last season, a lot of fingers were pointed towards head coach Doc Rivers. The 62-year-old bench boss couldn't get things going after taking over for Adrian Griffin in January, leading the Bucks to a 17-19 regular-season record before falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games once the NBA postseason arrived.
At the same time, the complete blame shouldn't be placed on Rivers' shoulders. After all, he didn't take over the team until the second half of the season, meaning he didn't have the same opportunity to bond with his players and flesh out his staff as other head coach's head.
Now that he has a full offseason to fine tune things, Rivers has already shaken up his 2024-25 staff.
Bucks News: Doc Rivers Shakes Up Coaching Staff
With Summer League just a few days away, the Bucks have officially revealed their 2024-25 coaching staff. The biggest change is the departure of assistant coach Trevor Gleeson, whose job was seen as safe at the end of June, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
"At this point, the Bucks’ coaching staff has three new assistants in Ham, Buckner, and Love, as well as six carryovers from last season: Vin Baker, Pete Dominguez, Dave Joerger, Trevor Gleeson, Rex Kalamian and Joe Prunty."- Eric Nehm, June 25
While coaching changes are the norm in the offseason, Gleeson's dismissal is shocking given that he was only hired as an assistant in December. It wasn't that long ago that the 56-year-old was one of the hottest coaching targets in the league after winning five National Basketball League titles with the Perth Wildcats between 2014 and 2020.
Now that he's available again, it likely won't take NBA teams too long to starting blowing up the former two-time NBL Coach of the Year's phone.
With Gleeson gone, the Bucks have promoted Jack Herum to assistant coach. The former University of Wisconsin-River Falls product has spent the last six years with the franchise in player development, leaving time to reveal how he handles his new responsibilities.
Additionally, the Bucks have also confirmed that Spencer Rivers — the son of Doc — will be working in assistant coach and player development roles. The ex-UC-Irvine guard spent the 2023-24 campaign handling similar duties for the Detroit Pistons and even worked under his father during the pairs time with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020 to 2023.
Now that the elder Rivers (seemingly) has his coaching staff of choice together, there won't be any excuses next season. As it stands, the Bucks own the eighth-best odds to win the 2024-25 NBA Finals (+1500) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
