Bucks 2-Round Mock Draft: Nabbing Potential Lopez & Middleton Replacements
By Cem Yolbulan
Rd: 2 Pick: 33 - Jaylon Tyson, SF, California
One option the Bucks have is to package these two picks and move up in the draft to select a player they have higher on their big boards. However, if they don't do that, they will still have a couple of intriguing options.
One prospect who has worked out for the Bucks and is projected to go around this range is Jaylon Tyson of California. The 21-year-old small forward transferred twice in college, raising questions about him as a prospect. However, he erased a lot of those questions with his production in his junior year at Cal, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while hitting 36% of his threes and 46.5% of his field goal attempts.
And more importantly for the Bucks, he fills a need. The Bucks need more offensive firepower from the wing and Tyson has that. He is not the most impressive athlete out there but he is a versatile and crafty offensive player. He can score in a variety of ways, similar to Khris Middleton.
As with any second-round pick, Tyson is a low-probability flyer. However, if he hits, he could be a long-term replacement for Middleton, who is already on the decline as he approaches his mid-30s.