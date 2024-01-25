Brewers Sign Another Free-Agent Infielder to Join Rhys Hoskins
The 28-year-old Arroyo spent the last four years with the Boston Red Sox.
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t made a ton of moves this offseason. But they are making it a point of emphasis to add some additional bats ahead of spring training.
The Brew Crew signed former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday night to a two-year, $34 million deal. Hoskins will give Milwaukee some pop at first base as the Brewers saw Rowdy Tellez sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in free agency.
Along with Hoskins, Milwaukee added a veteran infielder Thursday morning who can play multiple positions on the field.
Brewers News: Milwaukee Inks Christian Arroyo to One-Year Deal
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported Thursday the Brewers agreed to a deal with free agent infielder Christian Arroyo.
MLB insider Jon Heyman adds Arroyo was signed to a minor league deal but could get $1.5 million if he makes the big league club, plus incentives.
Arroyo spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, where he slashed .264/.306/.411 with 18 home runs, 93 RBI, and 45 doubles. Last season with Boston, the veteran infielder hit .241 with three home runs and 24 RBI (66 games).
Arroyo spent the majority of his playing time last year at second base (62 games), but he also started some games at third base (four games) and shortstop (four games). However, he has experience playing at first base, outfield, and designated hitter.
The veteran’s best season with Boston happened in 2022 when he hit .286 (career-high) with six home runs and 36 RBI.
Arroyo joins a Brewers squad with Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio entrenched as the starting second and third basemen. However, the infield depth behind them isn’t great, which could lead to Arroyo potentially making the big league club if he has a strong performance in spring training.
The former Red Sox utilityman won’t be a huge needle mover for the Brew Crew when it involves the NL Central race. However, if Arroyo plays well when called upon, it will give the Brewers a boost as they have third-best odds (+400) to win the division this season.
