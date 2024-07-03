Dairyland Express
Brewers Make First Huge Splash Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Joe Summers

Jul 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers fans react to a score in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers made their first major move ahead of MLB's trade deadline, acquiring veteran RHP Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Civale sports a 2-6 record in 17 starts with a 5.07 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 84 innings. He'll hope to improve a Brewers rotation that currently ranks ninth in ERA (3.74) though could serve a bullpen role as well.

With Milwaukee sitting at 51-35, six games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, the Brewers are clearly pushing their chips in for a deep playoff run.

Brewers News: Milwaukee Trades for RHP Aaron Civale

This isn't a game-changing trade but does give the Brewers some much-needed pitching depth should anyone suffer an injury over the second half of the season.

Civale's surface-level stats aren't impressive, though his 4.15 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) implies he's been unlucky thus far. He had a 3.46 ERA in 23 starts for the Guardians last year, making him a low-cost, high-upside acquisition for Milwaukee.

An offspeed specialist, Civale's most common pitches are a cutter, sinker, and curveball. He utilizes deception and pitch location to fool batters but has struggled with command, averaging a career-high 2.79 walks per nine innings.

If Civale can find his control, he projects as a strong addition to the Brewers' pitching staff. FanDuel Sportsbook has Milwaukee as a heavy favorite to win the division (-430) but +2900 to win the World Series, indicating there's room for improvement if the organization is serious about competing for a championship.

This kind of move may not shift the odds much but is a step in the right direction regardless. Expect the Brewers to be active in pursuing marginal upgrades like this one, hoping that the sum of a series of seemingly minor moves can push Milwaukee over the top.

