Aaron Jones Makes Surprise Reveal After Playing Packers for 1st Time
By Jovan Alford
Heading into Week 4, Green Bay Packers fans were looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as it was Aaron Jones’ return to Lambeau Field.
Packers fans weren’t happy to see Jones stay within the division, especially with how everything played out between the two sides. That said, the former Packers running back outplayed Green Bay’s current running back Josh Jacobs.
Jones led the way with a game-high 93 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also was a factor in the passing game with four receptions (five targets) for 46 yards. All Jones was missing a TD for his statline, which would’ve been the perfect ending to his return to Green Bay.
When speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Jones said that some Packers defenders told him about their goal of not letting him Lambeau Leap. The Vikings running back had the perfect response, which will likely not go well with Packers fans.
“You guys should be worried about the score,” Jones said (h/t Vikings beat writer Will Ragatz).
That said, if one of the Packers' defensive goals was to keep Jones out of the end zone, they did a great job accomplishing that feat. However, Green Bay missed the assignment on the other Vikings players as Justin Jefferson scored a touchdown and Jordan Addison scored two touchdowns in his return from injury.
Nonetheless, it wasn’t a banner day for the Packers’ defense and Jones played an instrumental part in making that happen. But the good news for Green Bay is they won’t see Jones and the Vikings again until Week 17.
