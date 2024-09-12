Aaron Jones Betrays Packers Fans Again With New Vikings Comments
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers were shocked and disappointed to see the team move on from veteran running back Aaron Jones this season, who spent several seasons with the organization.
The Packers remedied the situation by signing former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a blockbuster four-year deal in free agency. Meanwhile, Jones stayed within the NFC North and signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones had a solid debut with the Vikings in Week 1, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against the New York Giants. He also added two receptions (two targets) for 15 yards.
Ahead of the Vikings’ Week 2 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones expressed his excitement about playing at U.S. Bank Stadium and hearing the SKOL chant, which won’t make Green Bay fans happy.
“It’s contagious. When you’re on the other sideline, you’re trying not to clap, you’re trying not to get into it,” Jones said (h/t Will Ragatz).
With his play and excitement, the 29-year-old running back is already doing a tremendous job integrating himself into the Vikings’ fan base. The good news for Packers fans is the first time they’ll see the Vikings will be at Lambeau Field on Sept. 29 (Week 4).
Therefore, they won’t have to endure Jones doing the SKOL chant with the rest of the fanbase. Green Bay fans must prepare for that possibility later in the season when the Pack travels to Minneapolis for Week 17 (Dec. 29).
