A Way-Too-Early Look at the Packers' 2025 Free Agents
Every upcoming Green Bay Packers free agent for the 2025 offseason.
4 of 4
The Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Exclusive Rights Free Agents are barely free agents, and it's almost like having a team option on the contract. Players with two or fewer NFL seasons and an expiring contract do not become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire.
Instead, the Packers will have the option to extend a qualifying offer (a one-year contract at the league minimum) and that player can not negotiate with other teams.
So Green Bay can retain any of these players that they want to, while letting anyone walk who they don't wish to pay:
- Arron Mosby
- Alex McGough
- Zyon Gilbert
- Jonathan Ford
- Jack Podlesny
- Christian Young
- Anthony Johnson
- DeAndre Johnson
- Deslin Alexandre
- Joel Wilson
- Kadeem Telfort
- Thyrick Pitts
- Keshawn Banks
- Tyler Coyle
- Grant DuBose
- Ellis Merriweather
- Kenneth Odumegwu
- Henry Pearson
- Benny Sapp III
- Bo Melton
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis: