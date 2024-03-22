A Way-Too-Early Look at the Packers' 2025 Free Agents
Every upcoming Green Bay Packers free agent for the 2025 offseason.
A.J. Dillon
A.J. Dillon's return to Green Bay has come on just a one-year, $2.7 million contract, which is honeslty a bit of a head-scratcher.
He'll be a clear backup/seldom-used RB2 behind Josh Jacobs, which won't exactly give him many opportunities to showcase his skills ahead of hitting free agency again in 2025. Perhaps he's gambling on next year's thinner RB free agent class to get a bigger contract? Or perhaps he just really likes playing in Green Bay.
But considering how long it took to get a new deal done this year, my money isn't on Dillon just being a loyal Green Bay guy. It's going to be hard to justify spending much on an RB2 for the next few years, so the Pack will likely be preparing early to replace Dillon with a less expensive option.
Josh Myers
This one will probably make Packers fans smile. Josh Myers has been consistently poor since being selected as a second-round pick in 2021, and the draft bust isn't going to be back in Green Bay unless he takes a massive leap in 2024 or is willing to take backup money.
Myers has ranked out 33rd, 26th and 28th among qualifying centers in Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade over the first three years of his career, and you won't find many Packers fans who are going to try to argue with that sentiment.