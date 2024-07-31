9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Stock Market to Start Training Camp
Fallers
Andre Dillard
With Zach Tom working his way back from an injury and not participating in team drills, Andre Dillard got the first crack at right tackle. It's safe to say he struggled, as he gave up near-constant pressure on his quarterbacks.
As a result, the Packers have rotated other players on the right side. Dillard has fared much better at left tackle, where he's more comfortable, but he needs to ensure he can play either position if Green Bay needs him.
MarShawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd has not practiced yet due to a hip injury that continues to bother him. It's tough for a rookie to sit out this many practices and play catch-up when he returns, especially for a running back. Lloyd must learn his role in pass protection, running plays, and as a receiver.
That's a lot to pick up quickly if he wants to compete with AJ Dillon to be Josh Jacobs' primary backup. The Packers like using at least two running backs and want Lloyd on the field in meaningful games. But that may be hard if he's still learning the playbook.
Anthony Johnson
With Williams and Bullard trending up, it's only natural a player at the safety position has to trend down. Johnson has received fewer opportunities as a starter than the two rookies, and it looks like he'll be the fourth safety on the depth chart.
Sean Clifford
It's been a rough start to camp for Sean Clifford. Acting as the starting quarterback with Love out, he couldn't sustain offensive success. Those struggles have continued since Love returned, and Clifford was delegated to the second unit. On Sunday, he threw an interception to Williams on the first play of the two-minute drill.
More Packers news and analysis: