9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Stock Market to Start Training Camp
Risers
Jordan Morgan
It was unclear where Jordan Morgan would get an opportunity heading into the start of training camp last week. Rasheed Walker appeared to be strengthening his hold on left tackle and Zach Tom is a stud in the making at right tackle. That left Morgan, a left tackle in college, on the outside looking in.
However, the coaching staff moved him inside to right guard, and he has thrived since camp began. Morgan is doing more than holding his own, as he emerges as the favorite to start over third-year pro and former third-round pick Sean Rhyan.
Evan Williams and Javon Bullard
The Packers' rookie safeties have not only met expectations but exceeded them during the first week-plus of camp. They are all over the place, showing off their playmaking skills, high football IQ, and instincts. It's a tight competition to become the starter opposite Xavier McKinney, but whoever wins the battle will have earned it.
Eric Stokes
The Packers desperately need a cornerback not named Jaire Alexander to step up this season, as the NFC North is loaded at wide receiver. The best person to do so is Eric Stokes, thanks to his combination of size, physicality, and speed.
It's early, but Stokes appears to be closer to the rookie version of himself than the one we've seen the last two years. That's exactly what the Packers were hoping for. Stokes has the potential to play physically on the boundary and run with the fastest receivers in the NFL. Now, if only he can stay healthy (knock on wood).
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary's contract dictates that he should be on the short list of elite defensive ends in the NFL. That would be a shift from the past when he's been merely good. Gary must improve his game on and off the field to take that next step. He's one year further recovered from a torn ACL, and it looks like he spent the offseason working hard. Green Bay needs this version to show up all season long.
Other Notables: Kadeem Telfort, Anders Carlson, AJ Dillon