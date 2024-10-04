9 Packers on Thin Ice After First Quarter of the Season
Rashan Gary/Kenny Clark
When the Packers hand out premier contracts, they expect premier performances. So far this season, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark have fallen short of that standard. Both players are being paid like top-tier defenders, but neither is delivering the production Green Bay desperately needs.
Gary’s four-year, $96 million extension places him among the NFL’s elite defensive ends, but his performance through four games hasn’t lived up to the billing.
Gary has generated just six total pressures, including one sack and zero quarterback hits. For a player with his explosive ability off the edge, those numbers are well below what’s expected from him. The Packers aren’t paying Gary to be a non-factor—they’re paying him to be a game-wrecker. So far, that hasn’t happened.
Kenny Clark’s situation is even more concerning.
With a cap hit of $26.4 million this season, Clark carries the highest financial burden on the Packers' roster. Yet, his on-field impact has been almost non-existent. According to PFF, Clark ranks 99th among 123 eligible interior defensive linemen—a shocking statistic for someone who’s supposed to be an anchor in the middle of Green Bay’s defense. Clark’s performance hasn’t just been below expectations; it’s been downright disappointing. He’s been invisible in both the run game and the pass rush, leaving Green Bay vulnerable up front.
While the Packers have managed a couple of promising defensive performances as a unit, their long-term success hinges on their highest-paid players delivering at a high level. Clark and Gary aren’t paid to be JAGs (just another guy); they’re paid to be game-changers, tone-setters, and foundational pieces of a dominant defense
