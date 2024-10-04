9 Packers on Thin Ice After First Quarter of the Season
Quay Walker/Isaiah McDuffie
The Packers have a glaring issue at linebacker—one that looms over this season and threatens their long-term defensive viability.
Walker, the 2022 first-round pick, was supposed to be the linchpin of Green Bay’s linebacker corps—the do-it-all anchor who could plug gaps, and disrupt opposing offenses. Instead, his performance has been underwhelming in Jeff Hafley’s scheme. Walker’s inability to read plays as they develop has become a glaring weakness. His five missed tackles on the season highlight his struggles to process what’s happening in front of him and react quickly enough to make a difference.
Walker was expected to be a game-changer; instead, he’s become a problem the Packers need to solve.
Isaiah McDuffie isn’t exactly providing much relief, either. After surprisingly winning the starting job over rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper, McDuffie’s performance has been pedestrian at best. Both he and Walker rank in the bottom 20 among linebackers according to PFF, a clear indication that Green Bay’s linebacker play has been among the league’s worst.
Cooper, who has seen his playing time slowly increase, should be getting a serious look as a potential solution. Cooper has been one of the few bright spots in limited action, consistently making plays when he’s on the field. With each passing week, he looks more prepared to step into a larger role. It might be time for the Packers to fully commit to Cooper and give him an opportunity to stabilize a position that’s spiraling out of control.
If Green Bay wants to compete with the NFL’s elite, they can’t afford to keep trotting out linebackers who are missing tackles, blowing assignments, and failing to make an impact. The Packers need to solve their linebacker problem—and fast.