9 Packers on Thin Ice After First Quarter of the Season
Dontayvion Wicks
Dontayvion Wicks is walking a tightrope with the Packers, balancing impressive route-running with frustrating inconsistency.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wicks has been the NFL’s best receiver at beating coverage this season. Yet for every well-executed route, there’s been a head-scratching drop that leaves you wondering which version of Wicks will show up on any given snap.
Wicks has been officially credited with three drops this season, but if we’re being honest, that number could be even higher depending on how generous you want to be with grading his hands. Week 4 was a perfect microcosm of his struggles: two critical drops that could’ve completely changed the outcome against Minnesota.
The first came on a pass that wasn’t perfectly placed by Jordan Love, hitting Wicks near his knees, but it was a catch he still should’ve made, especially considering the open field in front of him. The second was even more egregious—a fourth-down drop at the goal line, hitting Wicks right in the hands despite some traffic around him.
In a league where opportunities are precious and every play can swing a game, Wicks needs to clean up the mistakes if he wants to solidify his role in this offense.
His ability to get open isn’t in question. The Packers clearly believe in his potential, evidenced by his consistent usage despite the drops. But at some point, that belief will wane if the production doesn’t follow.