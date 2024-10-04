9 Packers on Thin Ice After First Quarter of the Season
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave has been skating on thin ice since Week 1, when his poor route running led to a costly Jordan Love interception and an immediate benching in favor of Tucker Kraft.
Musgrave was expected to be a dynamic playmaker for the Packers after showing glimpses of his athletic potential throughout his rookie campaign. His combination of size and athleticism should make him a nightmare matchup for defenses.
Yet, through the first quarter of the season, Musgrave has failed to deliver. He has just five receptions for a meager 22 yards and zero touchdowns—a frustrating output for a player whose physical tools suggest much more.
The disappointing start has kept Musgrave behind Kraft in the tight-end pecking order. Where Kraft has impressed with his blocking and steady hands, Musgrave has struggled to find a rhythm in the passing game. His lack of production has left Green Bay searching for more from the tight end position, especially with Christian Watson sidelined and the offense lacking a true downfield threat.
This is Musgrave's chance to prove his worth. His ability to stretch the field and command attention from linebackers and safeties could be invaluable, freeing up space for Green Bay's other receivers on underneath routes. But if Musgrave can’t capitalize on this opportunity, he could be staring at even less playing time when Watson returns to the lineup.