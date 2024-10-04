9 Packers on Thin Ice After First Quarter of the Season
Eric Stokes/Keisean Nixon
The Packers' cornerback duo of Eric Stokes and Keisean Nixon have struggled through the first quarter of the season, and their hold on starting spots is growing increasingly tenuous.
Green Bay's decision not to address the cornerback position in the offseason is looking more questionable by the week. The front office largely stayed put, neither dipping into the free-agent market nor using a high draft pick to add depth to a position that has had its fair share of issues. The only addition was seventh-round pick Kalen King, who remains on the practice squad, leaving the Packers reliant on internal improvement and—just as critically—on health.
So far, they’ve gotten neither.
Carrington Valentine has missed time due to injury, and Jaire Alexander joined him in street clothes during the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That left the secondary vulnerable and forced Stokes and Nixon into more prominent roles against a dangerous Vikings passing attack.
Predictably, it didn’t go well. Stokes and Nixon combined to allow 10 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown, contributing to the Packers' inability to contain Minnesota’s wideouts.
Unfortunately for the Packers, this isn’t an outlier performance—it’s part of a broader pattern. So far this season, Stokes and Nixon have allowed a combined 26 receptions on 38 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns. That’s not the kind of production—or lack thereof—that Green Bay can afford from two of its primary corners.
The Packers' options for in-season fixes are limited, meaning Stokes and Nixon will likely continue to see significant snaps moving forward. But make no mistake: their long-term futures with the team are in jeopardy if they don’t turn things around soon. Green Bay can’t afford to be as passive in addressing the cornerback position next offseason if this duo continues to underperform at such a critical position.