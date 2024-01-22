8 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Should End After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers' Divisional Round loss may have been the final game in the green and gold for these players.
6. Darnell Savage / 7. Jonathan Owens
The safety position for the Packers was one of the most uncertain parts of the roster even before the playoffs. Following the performance of starters Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, it wouldn't be a surprise if LaFleur has all the info he needs to move on from both this offseason.
Savage's play continued to disappoint in 2023, as the Maryland product recorded zero interceptions for the first time in his career along with just one pass defended across 10 appearances. The game-changing playmaking he had as a young pro seemed to disappear completely, making him much less impactful in the secondary.
While his pick-six against Dallas was nice, it doesn't nearly make up for an entirely underwhelming year. Also, his struggles in coverage and tackling ended up costing the Packers in the Divisional Round, undoing all the good from the previous week.
Owens, meanwhile, failed to make plays in coverage as well this season. He posted zero INTs and just three passes defended, while seeing his total tackles fall from a career-high 125 in 2022 to 84 in 2023.
The 28-year-old has his own troubles versus the 49ers, too, including failing to wrap up Christian McCaffrey on two separate touchdown-scoring plays.
Sure, the Packers could get by with Savage and Owens as their starters for another year. But they're not going to help them win games; if anything, they'll continue to make things difficult for Jordan Love and the offense.
Pursuing upgrades here through every avenue possible is the smart call.