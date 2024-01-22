8 Packers Whose Time in Green Bay Should End After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers' Divisional Round loss may have been the final game in the green and gold for these players.
2. A.J. Dillon
One of the biggest storylines for Green Bay this season has been the running back room. Aaron Jones' lagging production, combined with injuries, made it possible he could be cut this offseason. That opened up the chance for impending free agent A.J. Dillon to return as the leading RB for this team in 2024.
Well, then the playoffs happened.
Jones' postseason explosion (226 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns in two games) has all but solidified his spot as RB1 next season. He showed he still has the elite playmaking that earned him his lucrative extension in the first place, so there's no reason to part ways with him.
That now puts even more heat on Dillon heading into the offseason. He's already coming off of a lackluster 2023 campaign that saw him post a dismal 3.4 yards per carry and his fewest touchdowns (2) since his rookie year in 2020.
There's nothing Dillon offers that can't be replaced by another free agent, and the Packers could even similar production from someone even cheaper than him, which would free up money to be spent elsewhere.
3. David Bakhtiari
Speaking of money, Green Bay could save a ton -- nearly $21 million -- by cutting veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari this offseason.
While the beloved OT was once one of the game's best O-lineman, injuries have sapped the All-Pro's effectiveness and availability. He's played just 13 total games since the 2021 campaign, including a single appearance in 2023 while spending the rest of the year on the injured reserve list.
Those health issues make this decision a relatively clear one. You can't pay a star who's a major threat to be on the bench.
The one thing that could salvage this partnership is Bakhtiari agreeing to a significant pay cut. However, he may also be pining to reunite with Aaron Rodgers in New York, so it's no guarantee he even wants to stick around.