8 Packers Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
Tyler Davis, Tight End
It was a quietly big loss when Tyler Davis suffered a season-ending injury during last year's preseason. Despite not being a big part of their offensive plans, he was a huge cog in their special team's units.
Davis is back this season, but his work has been cut out for him if he wants to re-earn his spot on the roster. Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave are clearly at the top of the Packers' tight end depth chart. Davis will have to battle Ben Sims, who the Packers signed as a Davis replacement last year, and fullback Henry Pearson. It's unlikely Green Bay keeps all five players, meaning the latter three will have an intense battle for a roster spot.
Isaiah McDuffie, Linebacker
The Packers linebacker room has been massively reshuffled this offseason. Not only did they transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme, but De'Vondre Campbell was let go, and Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper were mid-round draft picks.
The two rookies and Quay Walker all have their eyes set on a starting job. However, don't sleep on Isaiah McDuffie. McDuffie, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had to grind every year of his career. He started by fighting for a roster spot, then proved his value on special teams, and now tries to take the next step by being a regular defensive contributor. It won't be easy, but we know McDuffie will give it everything he's got.
Anthony Johnson Jr., Safety
Similar to linebacker, there are a ton of new faces at safety. The big acquisition was prize free agent Xavier McKinney. However, the Packers also used a second-rounder on Javon Bullard, a fourth-round selection on Evan Williams, and even a fifth-rounder on Kitan Oladapo.
Anthony Johnson Jr., who was thrust into the action as a seventh-round pick last year, hopes to fend off the rookies and earn a starting spot opposite McKinney. After not appearing in a game for the first 10 weeks, Johnson was in and out of the safety rotation from Week 11 on. He hopes that experience gives him a leg up on his competition heading into training camp.
