8 Packers Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
Sean Clifford, Quarterback
The Packers took a risk last season by using rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford as Jordan Love's primary backup. The risk paid off despite neither player having significant playing experience in the NFL, as both guys left 2024 with varying levels of promise in their careers.
As Love looks to continue his trajectory as a top quarterback in the NFL, Clifford proved he can become a reliable backup at the next level. That may seem like a low bar, but it is somewhat surprising considering most draft analysts thought he was a seventh-round prospect or even an undrafted free agent.
Despite a positively surprising season, Clifford must re-establish himself on the Packers' roster. Green Bay drafted Michael Pratt in the seventh round, a record-setting quarterback out of Tulane. Pratt has all of the skills to challenge Clifford to get the starting spot behind Love on the depth chart. Clifford can't afford to rest on his laurels.
AJ Dillon, Running Back
By now, AJ Dillon's demise has been well-documented. He went from averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his rookie season in 2020 to 4.3 in 2021 and 4.1 in 2022, all the way down to 3.4 last season. Now, he might not even be able to earn the Packers' backup running back job.
Green Bay drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Lloyd has the burst Dillon's been lacking and should complement the new starter, Josh Jacobs. Emanuel Wilson is also hungry after an impressive season. If Dillon doesn't come to play, he could not only find himself losing his backup job, but on the outside looking in of the roster altogether.
Sean Rhyan, Guard
Technically, the starting right guard job isn't Sean Rhyan's (yet), as he's looking to establish himself at the position following Jon Runyan's departure in free agency. However, he risks losing it before he ever really has it.
Zach Tom is the starting right tackle, and the Packers used their first-round pick on Jordan Morgan. Both players have the potential to slide inside to guard, providing a real threat to Rhyan's bid to earn the starting right guard job. Tom will line up at one of the two spots, meaning the main question is whether Rhyan can outplay a first-rounder.