8 Packers Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
The 2024 NFL Season is almost upon us! But first, the Green Bay Packers will start training camp on July 22. This will be followed by three preseason games, joint practices, and a plethora of other work to get them fully prepared for an encore to a surprising 2023 campaign.
While the team is looking to build on an impressive season, some individual players are just hoping to fend off new and/or fresh competition to save their jobs during training camp. That competition means general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office are doing their jobs by building a strong roster from top to bottom.
That means business decisions must be made on the journey to crafting the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason. That starts with these eight Packers playing for their jobs in training camp.
Anders Carlson, Kicker
The Packers gave Anders Carlson all the leash he could handle during his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, as Carlson failed to progress throughout the season and was actually at his worst down the stretch.
Green Bay signed veteran Greg Joseph as his primary competition but has also had a third kicker on the roster since Organized Team Activities. The primary battle, however, will be between Carlson and Joseph. The second-year pro needs to fend off the veteran if he wants to keep his starting gig.
Matt Orzech, Long Snapper
Green Bay signed Peter Bowden out of Wisconsin as an undrafted free agent and competition to the incumbent Matt Orzech. Orzech was fine last season, not generating any headlines as the long-snapper. However, there is still room for improvement. Can he thrive off the competition and keep his job coming out of training camp? Only time will tell.