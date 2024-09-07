7 Quarterbacks Packers Can Target After Jordan Love Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
Joe Flacco
The 39-year-old quarterback was one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season as he single-handedly saved the Browns' season and carried them into the playoffs. In the offseason, he joined the Colts to become sophomore star Anthony Richardson's backup.
Considering Richardson's injury concerns, Indianapolis may be hesitant to move on from Flacco. An enticing trade offer could change their minds. Plus, an opportunity to start could push Flacco to ask the Colts to trade him.
Last year's comeback player of the year is probably the best quarterback the Packers could realistically acquire on such short notice. At the same time, it would likely cost them the most out of anyone on this list.
Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances. This would mean that the Packers would have to trust Malik Willis to start Week 2 regardless if Love were to miss time.
That is the only downside of the idea to trade for Jimmy G.
Garoppolo spent 5.5 seasons under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers. He has had deep postseason runs and would be a good schematic fit. He spent the offseason with the Rams under Sean McVay, making him a great option in Green Bay due to the connection between McVay, Shanahan, and Matt LaFleur.
The Rams might not be too interested in parting ways with Garoppolo as that would mean Stetson Bennett has to step up and he hasn't looked ready to do so. The Packers would have to give a strong offer to their NFC rivals to give up one of the better QB2s in the league but it can't hurt to try.