7 Quarterbacks Packers Can Target After Jordan Love Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
Brian Hoyer
Another temporary solution if Love were to only miss a few weeks rather than the entire season could be Brian Hoyer. The 38-year-old has seemingly been a backup quarterback for every NFL franchise throughout his 15-year career. Outside of the 2014 season when he was starting over Johnny Manziel in Cleveland, he was always seen as a backup, having more experience in that role than perhaps anybody available right now.
There is obviously a reason why teams never considered Hoyer as a starting-caliber quarterback. At the same time, he has generally been fine in short periods when teams had to rely on him. In 41 career starts, he is 16-25 and has 53 touchdowns to 37 interceptions. As a QB2 behind Malik Willis, the Packers could do worse.
Zach Wilson
Despite the fact that the Denver Broncos acquired the former No. 2 overall pick via a trade in the offseason, Zach Wilson is only listed as the third-string quarterback for the Denver Broncos to start the year. He is behind rookie Bo Nix, and former Auburn man Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart, making him presumably available in a trade.
The former Jet has obviously disappointed in a big way so far in his career but could potentially revive his career as he enters the fourth and final year of his contract. On paper, his arm strength, mobility, and ability to make plays outside the pocket is a good fit as Jordan Love's replacement. However, he hasn't been able to translate those traits to NFL success. If GM Brian Gutekunst thinks the Packers can get more out of him, he should only cost a late-round draft pick.