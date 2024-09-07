7 Quarterbacks Packers Can Target After Jordan Love Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
Bailey Zappe
Zappe lost the competition in the crowded Patriots quarterback room. After the team drafted Drake Maye No. 3 overall and selected another talented rookie Joe Milton in later rounds, Zappe's fate was sealed. The 25-year-old signal-caller was the odd man out in New England and was waived as part of the final roster cuts.
He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently on their practice squad. He is the QB3 behind Carson Wentz and is unlikely to see playing time this season.
However, he has been a competent quarterback every time he was given a chance. Over the last two seasons, he started eight games, going 4-4 in that span. Other Pats quarterbacks were a combined 8-18 in the same time frame.
His career stats of 63.2% completion rate, 2,053 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions will not excite Packers fans but he may be a better option than anyone else the Packers could realistically trade for.
Blaine Gabbert
Another name that will likely not excite Packers fans when they first see it but could be an intriguing option is Blaine Gabbert.
When Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, Gabbert was the backup quarterback behind Marcus Mariota. He ended up starting three games and went 2-1, putting up four touchdowns and four interceptions. The team struggled offensively all season, Gabbert was released after one year and LaFleur was hired in Green Bay.
If LaFleur wanted to bring a familiar face, Gabbert could be an option. Over his 13-year career, Gabbert backed up some of the most elite quarterbacks in the game and won two Super Bowls, one in Tampa Bay and another in Kansas City. He could be considered as a temporary solution if Love's injury isn't deemed too serious.