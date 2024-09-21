7 Packers in the Spotlight in Week 3 vs. Titans
Quay Walker/Eric Wilson/Edgerrin Cooper
The Packers' inside linebacker situation is, quite frankly, a mess. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
Quay Walker, once seen as the future cornerstone of the unit, continues to struggle mightily. Handed the reins to the defense, Walker has fumbled them to start the season. His struggles in diagnosing plays and positioning himself have been glaring, especially against the run.
Walker has already missed four tackles and allowed eight receptions for 76 yards in coverage. It’s no surprise that PFF has him ranked 57th out of 71 eligible linebackers through two games—a ranking that paints a bleak picture for someone expected to lead the middle of the defense.
With these struggles, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Hafley turn to other options like Eric Wilson or rookie Edgerrin Cooper in Week 3 against the Titans.
Both linebackers have seen limited snaps so far but have flashed when given the chance. Wilson, in particular, made a strong impression with a critical fourth-down stop and forced fumble against the Colts. Cooper, meanwhile, has shown the athleticism and instincts to potentially make an impact if given more playing time.
The Packers need answers fast at inside linebacker. If they don't shore up this position soon, their season could unravel. All eyes will be on this group in Week 3 to see if they can finally steady the ship or if the position will continue to drag the defense down.
More Packers news and rumors: