7 Packers in the Spotlight in Week 3 vs. Titans
Eric Stokes
After starting in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, former first-round pick Eric Stokes saw his role diminish in Week 2, finding himself in a timeshare with 2023 seventh-rounder Carrington Valentine. Stokes, once viewed as the future at cornerback, saw fewer snaps than Valentine, a testament to the coaching staff's growing faith in the younger player.
Valentine has been on a meteoric rise since last season. He was forced to step in due to injuries and proved that he's more than capable of holding his own in the NFL.
His emergence has placed added pressure on Stokes, who hasn’t been horrible but has left enough to be desired for Green Bay to test the waters with Valentine.
However, the opportunity for Stokes to reclaim his spot may have just opened up. Valentine is listed as doubtful for Week 3 with an ankle injury, after sitting out all week.
This is a pivotal moment for Stokes. He’s playing for more than just snaps; he’s playing for his long-term future. After the Packers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Stokes is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He needs to show the Packers — and any other potential suitors — that he can still be the reliable cornerback they envisioned when they drafted him in the first round.
With Valentine likely sidelined, Stokes will have the chance to seize control of his own narrative. Now it's on him to step up and show he can still be a good corner in this league. Sunday’s game is a prime opportunity for him to make a statement.