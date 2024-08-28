6 Recently Cut Free Agents the Packers Must Sign
4. Bailey Zappe, Quarterback
The Packers' backup quarterback situation is, to put it mildly, a mess. After swinging a trade for Malik Willis on Monday, the team cut both Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on Tuesday, with the expectation that Clifford might land back on the practice squad. But why stop there? The Packers should consider adding Bailey Zappe, who was surprisingly waived by the New England Patriots.
Zappe is the quintessential roller-coaster quarterback—his highs are exhilarating, and his lows can make you want to close your eyes. But with a little more development, he could offer the Packers something they sorely need: a backup with actual NFL experience. Zappe’s time in New England wasn’t exactly smooth, but the talent is there, and in the right environment, he could blossom into a reliable option behind Jordan Love.
5. Desmond Ridder, Quarterback
Another option for the Packers, albeit an uninspiring one, is Desmond Ridder. Ridder was a surprise waiver by the Arizona Cardinals, a team not exactly overflowing with quarterback depth.
Ridder’s resume isn’t flashy—he’s started 17 games over two seasons, leading his team to an 8-9 record. His career stats include a 64 percent completion rate, 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Not exactly awe-inspiring numbers, but Ridder has what the Packers currently lack: starting experience. He’s proven he can at least manage a game and keep a team afloat under the right circumstances. Given the current state of Green Bay’s quarterback room, Ridder’s experience might be worth considering.
6. Desmond King, Cornerback
Desmond King could be the wild card the Packers need in their secondary. The veteran slot corner was a surprise cut by the Houston Texans, but don’t let that fool you—King can still play.
The Packers currently have Keisean Nixon slotted for nickel duties, with Javon Bullard expected to take some snaps there as well. They also just waived Kalen King, who could wind up on the practice squad as another slot option. But in today’s pass-happy NFL, you can never have too many quality corners, especially ones with King’s versatility and experience. Adding him to the mix would give Green Bay another seasoned option in a secondary that will be tested early and often this season.