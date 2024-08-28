6 Recently Cut Free Agents the Packers Must Sign
2. Samaje Perine, Running Back
The Packers made some surprising moves at running back on Tuesday, signaling a complete overhaul of their backfield for the upcoming season.
We knew Josh Jacobs was locked in as the starter, but the competition for his backup between AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd was still up in the air—until now. Both players have been dealing with injuries over the past couple of weeks, and the situation took a turn for the worse when Dillon was placed on Injured Reserve with no designation for return, effectively ending his season.
This leaves the Packers with a glaring need at running back, especially with Lloyd's status still uncertain. Enter Samaje Perine, recently released by the Denver Broncos. Perine isn’t going to set the world on fire, but he’s a dependable veteran who’s racked up 1,830 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over seven seasons, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He might not be a game-changer, but he would provide the Packers with much-needed depth and a safety net in case of further injuries.
3. D'Onta Foreman, Running Back
Another option for the Packers could be D'Onta Foreman, who was just released by the Cleveland Browns.
Foreman has made the rounds in the NFL, starting with the Houston Texans before stints with the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and most recently, the Chicago Bears. His best season came in 2022 with the Panthers, where he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
The Browns’ decision to part ways with Foreman was more about their crowded backfield and desire to go younger than any indictment of his ability. For the Packers, who are suddenly thin at running back, Foreman could be an ideal candidate to temporarily bolster the depth behind Jacobs. He’s shown he can handle a heavy workload, and in a pinch, that’s exactly what Green Bay might need.